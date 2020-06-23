Fayetteville Resolution Supports Citizen Board To Oversee Police Misconduct

Who polices the police? Protesters rising up against George Floyd’s death and police violence have raised this question, including in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville City Council voted in support of establishing a citizens advisory board for issues of police misconduct at a special meeting Monday night.

The city has supported a citizen advisory board in previous years, but a lack of state legislation that would give the board power to review police personnel files prevented its creation. The council members also discussed the adoption of the “8 Can’t Wait” reforms for the Fayetteville Police Department. These reforms, launched by the group Campaign Zero, aim to reduce police violence. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Will Michaels about the council’s decision and what citizen boards look like in other communities in North Carolina.