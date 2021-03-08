Fayetteville Police Department

-
Who polices the police? Protesters rising up against George Floyd’s death and police violence have raised this question, including in Fayetteville. The…
-
-
Police officers in Fayetteville took a knee in solidarity with protesters Monday, two days after the city had experienced violence and looting.The…
-
Gina Hawkins made history last summer when she became the first woman and first African-American police chief of Fayetteville. She is now one of six…
-
-
The drug naloxone has become key in saving lives from opioid overdoses. It’s such a vital tool for fighting the opioid epidemic that many law enforcement…
-
North Carolina police have killed a man they say stabbed a woman to death, then lunged at officers with a knife.Interim Fayetteville Police Chief Anthony…
-
Editor's note: This story is part of an occasional series on what area community leaders and residents are doing to balance "peace and pride" in their…
-
When Fayetteville launches its Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program this fall, it will be the first city in the South to try a new approach…
-
In 2009, a sheriff’s deputy in mostly rural Orange County pulled over slightly more than 100 drivers. In most cases, the deputy determined equipment in…