The State of Things

NC Latinos Four Times More Likely To Contract COVID-19

Thirty-nine percent of the people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina are Hispanic. But Latinos only make up 9.6% of the total population. Health experts say the disproportionate rate is due to working and living conditions as well as access to culturally-appropriate health care and information. 
 

Many Latinos work in essential services that do not offer paid sick leave or health benefits. To better understand this intersection of labor, health and race, host Frank Stasio talks with Paola Jaramillo, co-founder and executive editor of Enlace Latino NC, and Dr. José Cabañas, medical director of Wake County EMS.

Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
