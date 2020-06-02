Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Protests Across NC Deepen Tensions Between Communities And The Police

Line of police officers in riot gear face a line of kneeling protesters.
Jason deBruyn/WUNC
/

For the last three nights, people in communities around North Carolina raised their voices and demonstrated against police brutality against black people. The death of George Floyd sparked these protests in the Tar Heel state and around the country.

A police officer killed Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes after detaining him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. On Saturday and Sunday in North Carolina, peaceful protests turned to violence in several different cities and towns. Local officials have declared states of emergency in Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Wilmington.

In all of those towns, law enforcement officers used tear gas and other less-lethal weapons against people demonstrating. Some protesters in Fayetteville, Charlotte, Wilmington, Raleigh and other communities broke windows, started fires and vandalized property. Many cities across the state imposed a curfew by Monday night, and demonstrations on Monday night around the state remained peaceful.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jason deBruyn about protests in the state’s capital and how they evolved over several nights. DeBruyn is WUNC’s data reporter.
 

George Floyd Police Brutality Civil Unrest Racism Protests
Amanda Magnus
She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC data reporter, a position he took in September, 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn
