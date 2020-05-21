Memorial Day Weekend Sees Phase Two Of NC’s Reopening Plan

As a holiday weekend typically celebrated with travel and social gatherings approaches, Governor Roy Cooper announced the state’s plans for proceeding with Phase Two of reopening.

The news comes as a relief to businesses like salons and barbershops, which can finally resume appointments at 50% capacity, but restaurants are torn on whether reopening dine-in service at half-capacity is a good thing for their overall bottomline. Localities can use their discretion about how to implement Phase Two. Durham, for instance, will not reopen its restaurants, salons and pools until June 1.

Host Anita Rao talks to WUNC reporter Will Michaels about which restrictions will be eased and which will remain in place during Phase Two.