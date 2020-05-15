Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Black Small Business Owners Are Rallying to Avoid Permanent Closure

A large yellow house with black shutters and a tree in the foreground.
Courtesy of Monica Edwards/Morehead Manor

In Durham, small businesses have been the backbone of downtown revitalization. But since COVID-19 forced the closures of most non-essential businesses in mid-March, brick-and-mortar shop owners have struggled to stay afloat. 
 

The closures have been especially challenging for some black entrepreneurs with smaller operating budgets and staff,  making it difficult to secure emergency financial support. Host Frank Stasio talks to Tammie Hall, division director of the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses; Morgan Siegel, owner of Jeddah’s Tea; and Monica Edwards, co-owner of Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast about how minority-owned small businesses are faring during the pandemic.

Minority Business, Jeddah's Tea, Monica Edwards, Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast, Black Owned Business, Small Business, NC Coronavirus Updates, Morgan Siegel
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
