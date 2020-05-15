How Black Small Business Owners Are Rallying to Avoid Permanent Closure

In Durham, small businesses have been the backbone of downtown revitalization. But since COVID-19 forced the closures of most non-essential businesses in mid-March, brick-and-mortar shop owners have struggled to stay afloat.



The closures have been especially challenging for some black entrepreneurs with smaller operating budgets and staff, making it difficult to secure emergency financial support. Host Frank Stasio talks to Tammie Hall, division director of the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses; Morgan Siegel, owner of Jeddah’s Tea; and Monica Edwards, co-owner of Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast about how minority-owned small businesses are faring during the pandemic.