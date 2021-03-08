-
The pandemic tanked small businesses at an alarming rate. Entrepreneurs of color were hit hardest. Carolina Small Business Development Fund President and…
The pandemic is likely dampening the usual Black Friday excitement.A High Point University survey this month found fewer North Carolinians are planning on…
North Carolina taxpayers channel billions of dollars into state agencies every year — agencies that, in turn, spend that money with private businesses in…
A lot of people across North Carolina were out and about over the Memorial Day weekend as more state restrictions on where you can go and what you can do…
In Durham, small businesses have been the backbone of downtown revitalization. But since COVID-19 forced the closures of most non-essential businesses in…
North Carolina banks and other lenders are trying to keep up with a surge of applications for small business disaster loans during the coronavirus…
A recent report from the North Carolina Rural Center shows small businesses in rural North Carolina have been disappearing at what some call an alarming…
It's lunchtime at Ghassan's, a quick service Mediterranean restaurant in Greensboro. Meat hits the grill, fries drop into hot oil and ice collects in…