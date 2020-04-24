Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

From Top To Bottom, The Arguments For Reopening North Carolina’s Economy

Protestor holds a sign that reads 'end the tyranny.'
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC

Governors find themselves in the political crosshairs of the pandemic — navigating the threat of an economic depression with a second wave outbreak. This week, states began diverging from the federal government’s recommended strict restrictions. 

Neighboring governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are allowing some businesses to turn on the lights again. In North Carolina, frustration is building. While Gov. Roy Cooper extended the stay-at-home orders this week, protesters and some local officials in rural areas are requesting regional authority to lift restrictions.

Chair of the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners Eddie Settle joins host Frank Stasio to explain why he feels ready to start rebuilding the local economy. Also joining the conversation are Steve Harrison, a political reporter at WFAE, and Lisa Lerer, a New York Times political reporter and CNN political analyst. They detail the grievances of the movements to reopen and the growing number of links between national protest organizers and top conservative donors. 

