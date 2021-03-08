-
The owners of homes built by Habitat for Humanity tend to be in frontline and essential service occupations hit especially hard by the pandemic. Now, Habitat homeowners are having a harder time paying their mortgage. The organization’s Charlotte office reports that about 330 are behind in their mortgage payments – about triple the amount from a year ago.
-
Mecklenburg County officials said they expect to move more than 200 people to shelters or hotel rooms — exceeding original estimates of 150 —by the time homeless camps near uptown Charlotte are shut down Friday. And the question over whose responsibility it is to clear the camps turned contentious between the city of Charlotte and the county.
-
The article of impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in riling up supporters at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, before members of the crowd stormed the Capitol as Congress was in the process of certifying the election president lost.
-
Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, 65 were in the red zone of the state’s COVID-19 risk map on Tuesday, indicating critical levels of community spread. Mecklenburg County was in the red zone for the first time.
-
A new survey finds a growing number of North Carolina nurses are willing to take the coronavirus vaccine, but many still have lingering reservations.
-
A bipartisan group of housing experts and policymakers says extending state or federal eviction moratoriums won't be enough to avert a national crisis in the new year. On Tuesday, the group called for state and federal financial aid.
-
This time last year, thousands of families were visiting huge "choice fairs" and spiling into schools across the Charlotte region for tours and open houses. But now the application season coincides with a resurgent pandemic.
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename Vance High School in honor of Charlotte civil rights lawyer Julius Chambers.
-
When a COVID-19 outbreak hits a community, one of the first responses is to perform contact tracing to pinpoint the outbreak's origin and inform people at…
-
This week, the childhood home of legendary singer and North Carolina native Nina Simone was granted a preservation easement . The house sits about 90...