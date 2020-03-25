Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Stay Home, Wash Your Hands, And Press Play On These Disease Movies

the-fear-4915904_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

Who are we when faced with widespread contagion? Disease and humanity’s varied responses to sickness are on full-display in cinema – from zombie flicks to documentaries that help deepen our understanding of epidemics in the real world.  

Two such films have been trending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Contagion” (2011) spotlights the conspiracy theories and bogus cures that seem to emerge during every medical disaster, while defiant citizens spreading the infection are a feature of “Outbreak” (1995). Devoted scientists or those who survive to restore society are often the heroes of the silver screen – but is there no role for the patients, policy makers and bureaucrats who work to avoid these tragedies by advocating for better health care and preparation?

'Films often use disease as a metaphor for communism, the government, globalization. But when it happens in real life, it isn't a metaphor.'- Laura Boyes

Host Anita Rao dissects movies about disease with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes, along with Priscilla Wald, a professor of English at Duke University and author of “Contagious: Cultures, Carriers, and the Outbreak Narrative” (Duke University Press/2008). Boyes is the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva Series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a National Humanities Center Fellow. 

Also joining is Emily Kass, executive director of The Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill, to discuss how cinemas and the film business are changing modes of distribution.

'In some ways we want to look at a film like 'Contagion' because it's like wow- this is eerily predictive. Why aren't we more prepared for this?'- Marsha Gordon

"Contagion" (2011)

"Outbreak" (1995)

'The problem with [Outbreak] is that it doesn't get at the larger issues of why we're in this kind of problem in the first place and how we ought to be thinking about it which is problems of development, globalization, global poverty. '- Priscilla Wald

"Falling Leaves" (1912)

"How to Survive a Plague" (2012)

Note: This program originally aired March 18, 2020. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsInfectious DiseasecoronavirusMarsha GordonLaura BoyesPublic HealthPriscilla WaldMovies On The RadioNC Coronavirus Updates
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories