SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Disconnected: Remote Work And Virtual Learning Without Broadband Access

doc_disconnected_social_share_v1_rev.jpg
Courtesy of Clay Johnson

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyday life for most North Carolinians as state and federal officials encourage people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing. Many employers are enforcing strict work-from-home policies, and Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina schools to close for two weeks. 

What about those people who do not have access to high-speed internet? Host Anita Rao talks to producer Clay Johnson about the latest documentary from WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company called “Disconnected," which looks at the digital divide and the role it plays in two rural North Carolina towns. Then Rao talks to LaTricia Townsend, director of the Federal Program Monitoring and Support Division for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, about how school systems across the state have worked to bridge the gap between those with internet access and those without. “Disconnected” premieres Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. on WRAL-TV, WILM-TV in Wilmington, wraldocumentary.com and the WRAL channels on Amazon, Apple TV and Roku.

BroadbandInternet AccessClay JohnsonRural InternetLaTricia TownsendRural InfrastructureNC Coronavirus Updates
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
