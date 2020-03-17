Disconnected: Remote Work And Virtual Learning Without Broadband Access

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyday life for most North Carolinians as state and federal officials encourage people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing. Many employers are enforcing strict work-from-home policies, and Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina schools to close for two weeks.

What about those people who do not have access to high-speed internet? Host Anita Rao talks to producer Clay Johnson about the latest documentary from WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company called “Disconnected," which looks at the digital divide and the role it plays in two rural North Carolina towns. Then Rao talks to LaTricia Townsend, director of the Federal Program Monitoring and Support Division for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, about how school systems across the state have worked to bridge the gap between those with internet access and those without. “Disconnected” premieres Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. on WRAL-TV, WILM-TV in Wilmington, wraldocumentary.com and the WRAL channels on Amazon, Apple TV and Roku.