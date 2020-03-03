Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

New Documentary Offers Fresh Look At Chapel Hill Triple Murder

deah-yusor-razan-003.jpg
Our Three Winners
/

What is the definition of a hate crime? The new documentary “Anatomy of Hate,” explores that question through the events of the horrific triple murder in Chapel Hill on Feb. 10, 2015.

Craig Hicks, a white man, murdered three of his neighbors, all Muslim, in their Chapel Hill area condominium community. While the Chapel Hill police initially characterized the motive behind the shootings as a parking dispute, the victims’ families demanded it be called an Islamaphobic hate crime, and the hashtag #MuslimLivesMatter trended nationally on social media.

In June 2019, Craig Hicks was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Razan Abu-Salha, her sister Yusor Abu-Salha, and Yusor’s husband, Deah Barakat. The murders failed to reach the legal standard of a federal hate crime. Host Frank Stasio speaks with the documentary’s director, Emily Kassie, about the film, the case and and the lessons learned from this tragedy. Plus, Farris Barakat, Deah’s brother and executive director of The Light House Project, a nonprofit launched by the Barakat family, discusses the film’s resonance in the local Islamic community and the ways in which the victims’ legacies are carried on today. The Light House Project’s annual fundraiser is Sunday, March 8 at N.C. State’s Stewart Theater.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHate crimeChapel Hill ShootingAnatomy of HateEmily KassieFarris Barakat
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories