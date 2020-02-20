Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘Road Through Midnight’ Brings Forgotten Civil Rights Atrocities Into Focus

2020-02-19_1.png
Courtesy of Jessica Ingram

While visiting Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham, Alabama, photographer Jessica Ingram was struck by how familiar media images from the civil rights era, such as attack dogs and high-pressure water hoses turned on protestors, were memorialized in sculpture. She wondered what was left out of the dominant narrative of this time.

Her research led her to roads less traveled in the Deep South, where there are no sculptures, road markers or memorials identifying the racial violence that occurred there. Her fieldwork evolved from photographing these forgotten murder sites to collecting oral histories from surviving family members and researching cold cases. The end result is a book that serves as a memorial to the ordinary landscapes where extraordinary, often overlooked violence took place.

Host Anita Rao talks to Ingram, assistant professor of art at Florida State University, about her journey, some of the cases she researched and the images that make up “Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial” (The University of North Carolina Press/2020). Jessica Ingram will present an artist’s talk and book signing on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies in Durham.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCivil RightsDeep SouthPhotographyJessica Ingram
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories