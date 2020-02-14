Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Virtual MLK Project Uses Technology To Recover History

2020-02-14.png
Courtesy of Virtual MLK

In this current climate of persistent heated discourse, it can be easy to forget that there was a time when one well-delivered speech could change hearts and minds. Such a speech was delivered inside the sanctuary of Durham’s White Rock Baptist church in 1960.

It was the first time Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. articulated the Southern Conference Leadership

Committee’s full support of the student sit-in movement in Greensboro. There is no known recording of what is now commonly referred to as the “Fill Up the Jails” speech, and the original sanctuary of White Rock Baptist was razed in 1967 in the name of urban renewal. But researchers at North Carolina State University have produced a digital recreation of the speech and a virtual reality experience of its delivery with the help of people who were there that night, a voice actor, a body actor and a whole lot of technology.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vicki Gallagher, professor in NC State’s department of communication and Derek Ham, assistant professor in NC State’s College of Design about the historical and rhetorical importance of the speech and the ways in which technology can be used to recover history and bring the study of the humanities into the digital age. In honor of the 60th anniversary of the speech, the Virtual MLK project will be on display for the public at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at NC State on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to  3 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMartin Luther King Jr.Virtual MLKWhite Rock BaptistCivil Rights MovementVicki GallagherDerek HamVirtual Reality
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories