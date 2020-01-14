Quilla’s Ethereal Beats Make Space For More Women DJs

Since landing in Greensboro, Quilla’s cosmic beat-making has encouraged other women DJs to step into the scene. Quilla, aka Anna Luisa Daigneault, teaches workshops in electronic music production just for women. Born in Montreal to Peruvian and French-Canadian parents, her music weaves between languages. Quilla will perform with violinist Kate Tobey on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Shifting Worlds Institute at Guilford College in Greensboro from 4-5 p.m. and at The Pinhook in Durham on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Anna Luisa Daigneault (a.k.a Quilla) joined The State of Things in 2019 to discuss her work with the Living Tongues Institute for Endangered Languages which has resulted in over thirty online talking dictionaries.

