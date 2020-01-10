Iran, Impeachment, Iowa: The Political Junkie Weighs In

The U.S. House of Representatives approves a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s power and require authorization from Congress before taking any additional military action against Iran. While Trump tries to calm the nation’s fears, the FBI and national security leaders believe Iran and its proxies still pose a threat.

As thousands of soldiers from Fort Bragg head to the Middle East, Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao to talk about the situation in Iran, what local leaders are saying and what this looming resolution would mean to the Trump administration. Also looming are the articles of impeachment that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reluctant to deliver to the U.S. Senate. While she demands clarity on how the trial will be conducted, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is refusing to bend. Rudin talks about the impeachment trial and what it means as Democrats prepare for the upcoming presidential debate and the Iowa caucus.