SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Iran, Impeachment, Iowa: The Political Junkie Weighs In

Protesters hold signs that read 'NO IRAN WAR.'
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. House of Representatives approves a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s power and require authorization from Congress before taking any additional military action against Iran. While Trump tries to calm the nation’s fears, the FBI and national security leaders believe Iran and its proxies still pose a threat.

As thousands of soldiers from Fort Bragg head to the Middle East, Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao to talk about the situation in Iran, what local leaders are saying and what this looming resolution would mean to the Trump administration. Also looming are the articles of impeachment that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reluctant to deliver to the U.S. Senate. While she demands clarity on how the trial will be conducted, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is refusing to bend. Rudin talks about the impeachment trial and what it means as Democrats prepare for the upcoming presidential debate and the Iowa caucus.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
