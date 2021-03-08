-
The U.S. House of Representatives approves a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s power and require authorization from Congress before…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives approves a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s power and require authorization from Congress before…
-
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) quickly ascended from a seat on the parks and recreation commission in Cornelius, N.C., to speaker of the North Carolina…
-
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) quickly ascended from a seat on the parks and recreation commission in Cornelius, N.C., to speaker of the North Carolina…
-
Today, we start a series of issues-based conversations about the 2014 midterm elections called The Issues Table. Join the conversation with #SOTIssues on…
-
Today, we start a series of issues-based conversations about the 2014 midterm elections called The Issues Table. Join the conversation with #SOTIssues on…
-
N.C. State is partnering with the National Security Agency to launch a data-collecting research lab. The school announced this morning it won a $60…
-
Current and former members of the military want to talk about how climate change could be threatening national security. A public meeting in Fayetteville…