Ocracoke Island To Open For Thanksgiving Tourism With Residents Still Displaced

1 of 4
With homes still under repair, Ocracoke Island is facing decisions about tourist versus resident housing.
Connie Leinbach
2 of 4
Residents dubbed the main debris heap Mount Trashmore.
Connie Leinbach
3 of 4
While NC 12 is under repair, cars are redirected onto a sandy bypass.
Connie Leinbach
4 of 4
Some businesses rebounded quickly and have been providing residents an escape from the long haul of rebuilding.
Connie Leinbach

Nearly 10 weeks after Hurricane Dorian struck North Carolina’s coast, Ocracoke Island is still under an evacuation order blocking visitors and tourism. On Monday, Nov. 11, the Hyde County Board of Commissioners agreed to allow visitors starting Nov. 22, which is the same day the island’s main road is expected to reopen. 

Many businesses pushed to reopen the island to tourists before Thanksgiving to recoup lost profits, but concerns remain about whether the influx of visitors will delay repairs for permanent residents. Host Frank Stasio talks with Connie Leinbach, the editor and co-publisher of the Ocracoke Observer, as well as Tom Pahl, Ocracoke's elected representative to the Hyde County Board of Commissioners, about engaging democracy during disaster recovery.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsOcracoke IslandHurricane DorianAffordable HousingDisaster reliefConnie LeinbachTom PahlOcracoke ObserverHyde CountyTourism
