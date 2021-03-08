-
Local health providers are getting ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Group 3 on the state's priority list.Teachers, school staff and child care…
-
Nearly 10 weeks after Hurricane Dorian struck North Carolina’s coast, Ocracoke Island is still under an evacuation order blocking visitors and tourism. On…
-
Nearly 10 weeks after Hurricane Dorian struck North Carolina’s coast, Ocracoke Island is still under an evacuation order blocking visitors and tourism. On…
-
Coastal Hyde County is the site of one of the longest and most successful civil rights protests in American history. In 1968 the African American…
-
Coastal Hyde County is the site of one of the longest and most successful civil rights protests in American history. In 1968 the African American…
-
For the first time in decades, some hunters will get the chance to harvest an alligator in select parts of Hyde County this fall. Alligators are federally…
-
The path that Hurricane Arthur took last week hit an area of the state where a lot of corn is grown. And several farmers will be affected.State…
-
EMS officials in an eastern North Carolina county will have to expand their services as another rural hospital shuts down. The Vidant Pungo Hospital in…
-
North Carolina is seeking to regulate emissions from a big egg-producing facility, using the Clean Water Act. Today the department of Environment and…