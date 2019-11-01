Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies About Conspiracies Or Coverups ... What Is Your Favorite?

Laurence Harvey as a Cold War sleeper agent in The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

What is Soylent Green? Who killed JFK? What goes on at Area 51? Paranoia is justified in these classics about conspiracies and cover-ups, reaching the highest levels of government, church, and corporation. For the next edition of Movies on the Radio, we want to know your favorite films about pulling back the curtain and speaking truth to power.

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will dissect your picks. Submit yours by sending us an e-mail at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTTe-rxTyh0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XthLQZWIshQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZ40WlshNwU

 

