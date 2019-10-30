Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC Board of Governors Meets Behind Closed Doors Following ECU Interim Chancellor Resignation

UNC System interim president Bill Roper, left, announced Tuesday that Dan Gerlach, right, will serve as ECU's leader.
East Carolina University
The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors and the East Carolina University Board of Trustees held closed-door meetings Tuesday, just days after the resignation of ECU interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach.

The UNC Board meeting was billed as a discussion around “additional facts and issues” that had arisen in the investigation into Gerlach. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Daily News Producer Will Michaels about the meeting and about the string of recent high-level departures with the UNC system.
 

