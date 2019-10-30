UNC Board of Governors Meets Behind Closed Doors Following ECU Interim Chancellor Resignation

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors and the East Carolina University Board of Trustees held closed-door meetings Tuesday, just days after the resignation of ECU interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach.

The UNC Board meeting was billed as a discussion around “additional facts and issues” that had arisen in the investigation into Gerlach. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Daily News Producer Will Michaels about the meeting and about the string of recent high-level departures with the UNC system.

