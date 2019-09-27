Traditional But Original: Carolina Blue Puts Their Own Spin On Bluegrass

Bluegrass band Carolina Blue formed out of necessity.

Founding members Bobby Powell and Timmy Jones got together in 2007 to make a record of original music with no intention of starting a new group. But when radio stations started playing their album, Powell and Jones were fast tracked on a new path. They started getting frequent getting phone calls inviting them to play gigs and quickly realized they needed to put together some musicians. Twelve years later Carolina Blue was nominated for three International Bluegrass Music Association Awards.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the band about their music and gets a preview of their latest album, “I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me.” The Brevard-based Carolina Blue are Jones on vocals and mandolin; Powell on vocals and guitar; Reese Combs on vocals and bass, James McDowell on vocals and banjo and Aynsley Porchak on the fiddle. The band will perform on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on the Wide Open Bluegrass Davie Street Stage in downtown Raleigh. They will also be at Mountain Heritage Day in Cullowhee on Saturday, Sept. 28.