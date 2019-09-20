Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Trio Sharing Roots Music And Stories Across Generations

IMG-5541.jpg
Grant Holub-Moorman
/
WUNC
Gerrard, de Groot and Hargreaves perform at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Artists Alice Gerrard, Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves each has a rich musical career in her own right. But when they come together as a trio, the musicians open up space to exchange songs and stories across generations.

They first teamed up on stage this summer when bluegrass legend Alice Gerrard was invited to play at the Newport Folk Festival. Gerrard recruited the two younger performers as her festival band. The trio will recreate that magic in the Triangle at an upcoming concert. Hargreaves and de Groot will also join Gerrard on stage on Saturday, Sept. 28 at​ the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh for an Alice and Hazel tribute.

De Groot and Hargreaves speak with host Frank Stasio about their longtime love of Gerrard’s music and their rendition of “Beaufort County Jail” which was included in a March list of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now.” Gerrard performs live in studio on guitar and vocals; de Groot joins on banjo and vocals; and Hargreaves on fiddle and vocals. The three perform Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro.

