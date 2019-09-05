Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Tracking Dorian: The Storm’s Impact On North Carolinians

A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian over the Bahamas.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
/
Hurricane Dorian at peak intensity as a Category 5 hurricane making landfall on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 1, 2019.

As Hurricane Dorian churns up the U.S. Atlantic coast, North Carolinians are experiencing strong winds and rain. The storm could cause more than 700,000 power outages in the Carolinas, according to Duke Energy predictions.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper warned about the risk of tornadoes, flash floods and intense winds as Dorian rolls along North Carolina’s coast. Earlier this week, Cooper also ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents of the state’s barrier islands. Host Frank Stasio checks in with WHQR reporter Vince Winkel about how Wilmington and other coastal communities are readying for Dorian. WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels provides the latest updates on shelters and weather updates.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
