Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Dragons, Fiddles, Guns, And Liquor: Uncovering Southern Surrealist Furniture

1 of 6
Tilden Stone's designs were inspired by German immigrants' cuckoo clocks and his visits to woodworkers in East Asia
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
2 of 6
Ornate designs and secret compartments for hiding liquor during the Prohibition.
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
3 of 6
Wood treated with stove polish adds to the realism of the firearm legs
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
4 of 6
Lots of room for liquor in this hideaway cabinet design
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
5 of 6
A chaise lounge topped with a dragon inspired by Stone's travels to Asia
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
6 of 6
Stone was very particular about using Honduran mahogany for his woodworking
Gregg Museum of Art & Design

Furniture maker Tilden Stone crafted a steam boat 200 miles from the sea. Despite the portholes, pointed bow and stacks, he meant for this structure to be his home, and he lived in it until his death in 1952. At his nephew’s house — also in Lincolnton, North Carolina — he constructed a giant shoe in the front yard.

Solitary and consumed by his work, Stone was an eccentric man who baffled his neighbors. His extended family simply thought him peculiar. In North Carolina, Stone knew no other artists. But in his travels working aboard a steamship, he likely met woodworkers across the Pacific. Stone’s imaginative woodworking includes a cuckoo clock portmanteau of Chinese dragons meshed with Southern fauna, instrumentation and firearms. But practicality was not lost in Stone’s flair for the unusual. Many pieces subverted Prohibition enforcement through secret liquor compartments.

The Gregg Museum of Art & Design at North Carolina State University hosts “Southern Surreal,” the first-ever exhibition of the Tilden J. Stone’s work which is on view through Sept. 8, 2019. Host Frank Stasio talks with museum director Roger Manley about first discovering Stone and tracking down over 250 pieces of his furniture.
 

A black and white photo shows a steamship set in the grass.
Credit Gregg Museum of Art and Design
/
Tilden Stone's nostalgia for his multiple laps around the world manifested in this steamship house in Lincolnton, NC

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGregg Museum of Art & DesignTilden StoneRoger ManleyFurnitureAntiquesWoodworkingLenoirThomasvilleArtisan
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories