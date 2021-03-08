-
Furniture maker Tilden Stone crafted a steam boat 200 miles from the sea. Despite the portholes, pointed bow and stacks, he meant for this structure to be…
-
Furniture maker Tilden Stone crafted a steam boat 200 miles from the sea. Despite the portholes, pointed bow and stacks, he meant for this structure to be…
-
Traditional bed-and-breakfasts are flipping their ‘Open’ sign to ‘Closed’ in a growing era where more people are going online to swap lodging through…
-
For decades an important collection has been stored in a home in Western Massachusetts, but the weather in that part of the country has been unpredictable…
-
It's a sports appraisal record for PBS' Antiques Roadshow: A collection of memorabilia from the 1870s was valued at $1 million. The owner had been expecting more like $5,000 or $10,000.