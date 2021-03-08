-
Business is booming for the furniture industry — especially home furnishings.It's a stark contrast to the number of businesses that have had to…
Furniture maker Tilden Stone crafted a steam boat 200 miles from the sea. Despite the portholes, pointed bow and stacks, he meant for this structure to be…
One of the largest furniture companies in the country has dropped off more than $20,000 in new furniture at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh. Rooms…
For more than 100 years, the High Point Market has offered furniture and home furnishings to buyers from across the state. Today, the market is the…
North Carolina has a rich history of producing furniture. High Point has been at the center of the market for more than a century. But the industry looks…
Twice a year, in April and October, High Point becomes the center of the furniture and home furnishings world. This week, Stanley Furniture is getting a…
The High Point Market kicks off Saturday. It’s the largest home furnishings trade show in the world. Dignitaries and celebrities will make the rounds.…