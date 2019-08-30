NC’s Own Mipso On Their Shifting Sound And Perpetual Motion

The North Carolina-based band Mipso is always on the move. The group is just finishing up a 20-stop summer tour of the U.S. and Canada, and this fall the group will venture back out to a slew of European countries including France, Germany, Austria and Sweden.

And nearly wherever they travel, their loyal fans await — partly because the indie quartet is prolific. The group has put out an album almost every two years, and their sound carries the warmth and history of their North Carolina roots. Three members of Mipso join host Frank Stasio for conversation and a live performance of songs from their recent albums, including their latest record “Edges Run.” Joseph Terrell joins on guitar and vocals; Wood Robinson on bass and vocals; and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle and vocals. The group's fourth member is Jacob Sharp.

Mipso performs Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.