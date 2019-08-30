Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC’s Own Mipso On Their Shifting Sound And Perpetual Motion

mipso_b2_credit_kendall_bailey.jpg
Mipso
/

The North Carolina-based band Mipso is always on the move. The group is just finishing up a 20-stop summer tour of the U.S. and Canada, and this fall the group will venture back out to a slew of European countries including France, Germany, Austria and Sweden.

And nearly wherever they travel, their loyal fans await — partly because the indie quartet is prolific. The group has put out an album almost every two years, and their sound carries the warmth and history of their North Carolina roots. Three members of Mipso join host Frank Stasio for conversation and a live performance of songs from their recent albums, including their latest record “Edges Run.” Joseph Terrell joins on guitar and vocals; Wood Robinson on bass and vocals; and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle and vocals. The group's fourth member is Jacob Sharp.

Mipso performs Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

Tags

The State of ThingsMipsoNC MusicianThe State of ThingsNCMA
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories