Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Designing Buildings And Scaling Mountains: Meet Vandana Dake

Headshot of Vanada Dake
Courtesy of Alliance Architecture

Architect Vandana Dake was recently listed in Durham Magazine as one of 20 incredible women making an impact locally and globally. Born in India, Dake landed in Durham almost by accident.

After a friend posted her resume on the American Institute of Architects website, Dake began getting calls from firms in Colorado, Virginia and New York offering her interviews. She was on vacation in California at the time, so she figured: Why not explore the possibilities?

She was scared off by Colorado’s snow; the Washington metro area’s traffic was too overwhelming; and she did not feel safe living in early-90s Manhattan. But when Triangle-based firm Alliance Architecture called, she visited and fell in love with their vision and the lush landscape of the area. Dake is part of the team that helped rebuild Durham, and she says they did so by rehabbing one abandoned location at a time. Vandana Dake joins host Frank Stasio to share her journey from India to Durham, her passion for architecture and her newfound hobby: hiking. Dake climbed Kilimanjaro in 2017, and has her sights set on Machu Picchu.

Interview Highlights

 

On the pressure on her parents to produce a boy baby:My sister is born five years after me, and the whole family, including my grandparents, are very, very, very disappointed because [there was] no boy in the family to continue the name … We both were raised as human beings not boys and girls. 

On her mother not understanding what architecture entailed: 

My mom had no clue about architecture. After two years she’s telling me: Well all I see you [doing] is just drawing. When are you going to study? 

On deciding to focus on Durham at a time when much of downtown was boarded up and abandoned: 

I don't think it was a well-thought-out plan. I think John [Warsila, founder of Alliance Architecture] wanted to be in Durham because of what he had seen in Baltimore. He had missed out on the development in Baltimore. And when he saw Durham, [he realized] that there was so much potential … When I saw Durham it was like a blank canvas. There’s so much that can happen here. 

On climbing Kilimanjaro:

You’re so alone. It’s the deepest of being alone and then at the same time you’re with everything ... I can’t explain. It’s an amazing feeling.

 

Dake sits with a group of people at the summit of Mount Kilamanjaro.
Credit Courtesy of Vandana Dake.
/
Courtesy of Vandana Dake.
Dake, front left, hiked Mount Kilamanjaro in 2017.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMeet SeriesVandana DakeArchitectureHikingDurham
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories