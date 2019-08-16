Soul And Hip Hop Synchronize In Sonny Miles’ Newest EP

Artist Sonny Miles is on a journey back to himself. After a year spent refining mixtape collaborations, he is dropping a new EP: “Gamma.” It is a return to his roots in acoustic soul and pays homage to the last three years he spent learning beat making and hip-hop performance.

Miles considers his music part of a lineage of musicians steeped in gospel, from Prince to Funkadelic and Tyler, the Creator. Like his predecessors, he uses those sensibilities to bend and blend genres. Miles joins host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance. He is joined by bandmates Noland Vannoy on electric guitar and Daniel Maxwell on bass.

Sonny Miles performs Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. at Pantana Bob’s in Chapel Hill. He also performs with his other project Dotwav Media in Raleigh on Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. for WKNC’s Concert on the Lawn on the campus of North Carolina State University.

