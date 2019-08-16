Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Soul And Hip Hop Synchronize In Sonny Miles’ Newest EP

Kai McNeil
/
Winston Salem artist Sonny Miles returns to his acoustic soul roots on his new EP.

Artist Sonny Miles is on a journey back to himself. After a year spent refining mixtape collaborations, he is dropping a new EP: “Gamma.” It is a return to his roots in acoustic soul and pays homage to the last three years he spent learning beat making and hip-hop performance.

Miles considers his music part of a lineage of musicians steeped in gospel, from Prince to Funkadelic and Tyler, the Creator. Like his predecessors, he uses those sensibilities to bend and blend genres. Miles joins host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance. He is joined by bandmates Noland Vannoy on electric guitar and Daniel Maxwell on bass.

Sonny Miles performs Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. at Pantana Bob’s in Chapel Hill. He also performs with his other project Dotwav Media in Raleigh on Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. for WKNC’s Concert on the Lawn on the campus of North Carolina State University.

 

Sonny Miles
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
