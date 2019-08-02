Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Wilkesboro Native Shay Martin Lovette Plays Traveling Songs

Press photo of Shay Martin Lovette
Courtesy of Shay Martin Lovette
/
Shay Martin Lovette is a singer-songwriter based in Boone.

Shay Martin Lovette grew up paddling and playing soccer in Wilkesboro with his brother Chad. Every spring, Lovette watched musicians and their followers flood his little mountain town for Merlefest, the popular roots music festival. More and more came each year as the festival grew. Lovette took notes from legends like Doc Watson and young arrivals like the Avett Brothers. He also listened to his father strum, and decided to pick up a guitar himself.

In 2010, Lovette placed second in Merlefest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, giving him the greenlight to pursue music more seriously. A few years later, he recorded an EP with his brother months before Chad died of brain cancer in 2016.

Two years afterward, Lovette released his first full album. “Swift Drifter” is a collection of travellers’ tunes floating between the pain of separation and the thrill of discovery. When playing with his band, the surrounding instruments don’t hesitate to slowly dislocate and trickle around Lovette’s lyrics. He paints haunting scenery populated with risk-taking mountain folk.

Shay Martin Lovette performs tomorrow (Aug. 3) at Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin, Aug. 10 at Isis Music Hall in Asheville, Aug. 24 at High Country Beer Fest in Boone, and Sept. 7 at the Wake Forest Listening Room. His music is available  on all streaming platforms and for purchase on Bandcamp.

Lovette joins guest host Anita Rao to play some of his music and discuss the upcoming album that he is producing in Chapel Hill with Joseph Terrell of Mipso.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsShay Martin LovetteLocal MusicBooneWilkesboroSOT MusicThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao