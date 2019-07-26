The Political Junkie On Mueller’s Testimony, Upcoming Democratic Debates And More

What is the impact of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress this week? Since the seven hours of testimony on Wednesday, five more Democratic U.S. representatives endorsed the idea of impeachment: including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Andre Carson of Indiana, Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis of the testimony and its potential impact on impeachment with guest host Anita Rao. He also previews the next round of Democratic presidential debates, scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit. And he discusses how North Carolina Republicans are responding to President Donald Trump’s rally on ECU’s campus last week — and the crowd’s chant of 'send her back!'