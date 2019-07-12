Acosta Resigns, Another Billionaire Bid For President: The Political Junkie

The investigation into President Donald Trump continues as the House Judiciary Committee authorized subpoenas for several current and former Trump officials including son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kusher. The Democrats are in search of proof of obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Trump was expected to announce an executive order to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, but now he is retreating from that plan, instead looking to government agencies to provide records that could give a citizenship tally.

Plus, the Democrats lost and gained a presidential candidate this week. California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer dropped in, announcing his late start. But does America really want another billionaire in office?

And Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns after defending the 2008 plea deal that gave financier Jeffrey Epstein a 13-month sentence for sex-trafficking underage girls.

The Political Junkie joins guest host Anita Rao to talk about these stories along with the national impact of North Carolina’s race for the 3rd Congressional District and the legacy of Texas billionaire Ross Perot.

