How The US Women’s Soccer Team Propelled A Conversation Around Pay And Politics

The U.S. Women’s National Team took home the cup on Sunday in the FIFA final showdown against the Netherlands. Megan Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot trophy and the team racked up their fourth FIFA World Cup Champion win. Throughout the tournament, the U.S. players battled for dominance on the pitch, but also for a greater goal: equal pay.

Guest host Anita Rao speaks with Lindsay Gibbs and Brenda Elsey, two of the hosts of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast, about the FIFA Women’s World Cup and how viewership, jersey sales and more provide an economic foundation in the fight for equal pay.

Gibbs is a Greensboro native and sports reporter with ThinkProgress. Brenda Elsey is an associate professor of history at Hofstra University. The pair also explore the changing conversation around queerness on the soccer field and about how colonialism is interwoven into the structure of the sport.