-
The U.S. Women’s National Team took home the cup on Sunday in the FIFA final showdown against the Netherlands. Megan Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot trophy…
-
The U.S. Women’s National Team took home the cup on Sunday in the FIFA final showdown against the Netherlands. Megan Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot trophy…
-
The 21st FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia heads toward the final game on Sunday when France and Croatia will battle for the top spot. The tournament…
-
The 21st FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia heads toward the final game on Sunday when France and Croatia will battle for the top spot. The tournament…
-
The United States women's national soccer team won its third World Cup title this past weekend. The American women have been dominant since FIFA created…
-
The United States women's national soccer team won its third World Cup title this past weekend. The American women have been dominant since FIFA created…
-
The soccer world is reeling from a corruption scandal at the highest levels. FIFA president Sepp Blatter said Tuesday he's stepping down. Meanwhile, top…
-
The soccer world is reeling from a corruption scandal at the highest levels. FIFA president Sepp Blatter said Tuesday he's stepping down. Meanwhile, top…