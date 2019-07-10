Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

3rd District Picks A Republican, Plus Budget Blues and Gerrymandering Challenge

Urologist Greg Murphy beat pediatrician Joan Perry to serve as the Republican candidate in the runoff election to fill the 3rd Congressional District's seat in Washington.
Amy Townsend
/
WUNC
Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District chose Greg Murphy to represent their party in the district's upcoming runoff election.

Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District chose urologist Greg Murphy of Greenville over pediatrician Joan Perry in the runoff election prompted after the death of longtime North Carolina Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr.

Though both candidates have similar platforms, the media has pitched this as a battle of the sexes and perhaps a battle for change in the Republican party. Murphy already has a track record as a representative for District 9. Though Perry has no experience in Washington, her race has seen support from major players in the party including garnering robocalls from Sarah Palin and Newt Gingrich. This local race has received an influx of money and attention from the Republican party.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii goes over the results of the race and addresses the larger issue and changes within the party. Plus, he will round up the most pressing issues in state politics including Gov. Cooper’s stalemate with Republicans on the budget.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWalter B. Jones3rd Congressional DistrictNC Republican PartyGenderNC Budget
