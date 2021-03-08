NC Republican Party

-
The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.The party had planned to hold the…
The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency.The state GOP announced that…
Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal paints an even more complicated portrait of indicted Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.Earlier this year…
Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District chose urologist Greg Murphy of Greenville over pediatrician Joan Perry in the runoff election prompted…
Updated 10:26 a.m., October 18, 2016 The Orange County Democratic Party says someone spray-painted its headquarters in Carrboro on the same day someone…
For seven generations members of the Wallenda family have pulled off incredible tightrope performances.They've walked between skyscrapers, over Niagara…
The Republican majority in the North Carolina House of Representatives was often divided this year. In July, members met for hours behind closed doors and…
Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday signed a law that makes North Carolina less friendly to undocumented immigrants by prohibiting city or county policies that…