Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: How Films About Nature Educate And Enchant

David Attenborough stands in front of promotional backdrop for "Our Planet" at the series premiere.
Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
/
Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in central London, Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Man versus wild is an enduring theme in film that continues to draw movie-goers to the box office. From the 1998 IMAX epic “Everest” to the solo-survival story in “Cast Away,” movies about nature probe how experiences in nature shape human’s understanding of their own capabilities.

But as our relationship with the planet changes, so too does the way it is cast on screen. Documentaries like “Before the Flood” narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio and the “Our Planet” Netflix series with David Attenborough explore how human activity is also decimating the earth’s natural beauty.

Before the Flood (2016) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UGsRcxaSAI On this edition of Movies on the Radio, film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes discuss listener’s favorite movies about nature and the environment. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series.

Deliverance (1972) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at-gOm93fZgSoylent Green (1973) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_jGOKYHxaQHarold and Maude (1971) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mz3TkxJhPcGordon will lead a Q&A session after the screening of the film “KIFARU” on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at North Carolina State University. The film follows the lives of two young Kenyan rhino caretakers and is directed by NC State alumnus David Hambridge.
Boyes will screen Howard Hawks’ “Ball of Fire” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. and “A League of Their Own” at The Carolina Theatre on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesClimate ChangeSOT MovieEnvironmentNature
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories