Movies On The Radio: How Films About Nature Educate And Enchant

Man versus wild is an enduring theme in film that continues to draw movie-goers to the box office. From the 1998 IMAX epic “Everest” to the solo-survival story in “Cast Away,” movies about nature probe how experiences in nature shape human’s understanding of their own capabilities.

But as our relationship with the planet changes, so too does the way it is cast on screen. Documentaries like “Before the Flood” narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio and the “Our Planet” Netflix series with David Attenborough explore how human activity is also decimating the earth’s natural beauty.

Before the Flood (2016) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UGsRcxaSAI On this edition of Movies on the Radio, film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes discuss listener’s favorite movies about nature and the environment. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series.

Deliverance (1972) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at-gOm93fZgSoylent Green (1973) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_jGOKYHxaQHarold and Maude (1971) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mz3TkxJhPcGordon will lead a Q&A session after the screening of the film “KIFARU” on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at North Carolina State University. The film follows the lives of two young Kenyan rhino caretakers and is directed by NC State alumnus David Hambridge.

Boyes will screen Howard Hawks’ “Ball of Fire” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. and “A League of Their Own” at The Carolina Theatre on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

