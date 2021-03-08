-
Man versus wild is an enduring theme in film that continues to draw movie-goers to the box office. From the 1998 IMAX epic “Everest” to the solo-survival…
From Erin Brokovich's fight for environmental justice to the lush natural world in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” nature and the environment often play a…
For E.J. Dwigans, the intersection of nature and photography is where he most likes to be."My favorite place to take photos is the forest, any forest,"…
Historian and author Mary Kratt grew up in the countryside surrounded by trees, the occasional quail hunter and not much else. As a little girl she spent…
There will be a partial solar eclipse tonight at 6:00. The eclipse is expected to last about three hours. Such an eclipse occurs when the moon obscures…
Honking horns, slamming doors and congested streets: these are the sounds and sites of a bustling city. But urban areas are not without wildlife as well.…
