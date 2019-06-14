Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina Songstress Rebecca Newton Steps Out Solo

Courtesy of Rebecca Newton
Rebecca Newton's new album "Blue Shirt" is her first solo project.

Rebecca Newton is a well-known name on the North Carolina music scene. The longtime musician and artist promoter has spent decades performing in groups and working to promote her bands and other people's music.

When the opportunity came up to record a solo album at Jerry Brown's Rubber Room studio in Chapel Hill, she leapt at it and began a years-long collaborative process to write down her story and assemble it with help from some of the state's best musicians, including Andrew Marlin of Mandolin Orange, and Robert Sledge, formerly of Ben Folds Five. The product is her new record “Blue Shirt.”

Newton joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the process of putting together the personal collection. Newton, who is president and CEO of the Carolina Theatre of Durham, is joined by artists Robert Sledge on bass and Sam Frazier on guitar.

