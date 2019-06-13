Inside Covering The White House With NPR’s Tamara Keith

Tamara Keith has been covering the White House for NPR since 2014. In that time she has reported on the Obamas, spent countless hours on the campaign trail with Hillary Clinton and traveled on a surprise trip to Iraq with President Donald Trump.

As the co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast she works to put Trump’s early morning Twitter storms in context while also tracing the large political events of the day, from the Mueller report to the latest tariff policy.

She joins host Frank Stasio in studio to share life behind-the-scenes of White House reporting. She will also preview NPR’s coverage plans for the 2020 elections and share lessons learned from the showdown in 2016.

