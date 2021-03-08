Women's Theatre Festival

-
Theater is constantly moving between mediums. From radio plays to vaudeville’s transformation into televised variety shows, actors and technicians now…
Imagine a world in which almost every town is flooded and most people are living in temporary shelters. It is unclear what has caused the flooding or if…
What if someone was given a diagnosis that they have “six to live.” No one knows if it will be six days, six weeks or six months. Author Carrie Knowles…
A Triangle-based comedy theater will close its doors later this month in the wake of assault and harassment allegations against its founder and director.…
The new play “Licked Cupcake” grapples with how organized religion influences the way young women learn about sexuality. Through a series of monologues,…
