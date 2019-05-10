Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Horace Kephart: The Naturalist Who Fought To Save The Smokies

1 of 4
Horace Kephart with a pistol in his hand and a timber rattlesnake nailed to the wall of his cabin.
Courtesy of Western Carolina University Hunter Library, Special and Digital Collections
2 of 4
Horace Kephart setting up camp.
Courtesy of Western Carolina University Hunter Library, Special and Digital Collections
3 of 4
An iconic photo of Horace Kephart by photographer and friend George Masa.
Horace Kephart Family Collection, GSMA
4 of 4
Horace Kephart and other park supporters on teh steps of the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. Kephart is third from the right in the second row.
Horace Kephart Family Collection, GSMA

Naturalist Horace Kephart is a Southern Appalachian icon. He authored beloved books about hiking and exploring, and one of his most famous is even lovingly referred to as the “camper’s Bible.” But Kephart is perhaps best known for his crusade to preserve the Great Smoky Mountains.

He spent years advocating to establish the Great Smoky Mountains National Park because of his own experience in the region. He wrote: “I owe my life to these mountains, and I want them preserved so that others may profit from them.”

A new biography compiles decades of research into the many facets of Horace Kephart, from his own mountainous exploration to his career as a librarian, and even his public fall from grace.

Host Frank Stasio talks to authors George Ellison and Janet McCue about “Back of Beyond: A Horace Kephart Biography” (Great Smoky Mountains Association/2019). Ellison is a naturalist and writer who lives in Bryson City, North Carolina, and McCue is a writer, researcher and the former director of the Mann Library at Cornell University.

Ellison will be at Blue Ridge Books in Waynesville on Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGeorge EllisonJanet McCueHorace KephartGreat Smoky MountainsGreat Smoky Mountains National Park
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio