The State of Things

Changes To Prison Job Screening And Data On Corrupt Probation Officers

North Carolina is changing its job screening process for correctional officers. Now, only a fraction of applicants will have face-to-face psychological interviews. Prison officials say the change will save money and help hire officers more quickly to fill vacancies. Critics say eliminating the interview is a dangerous move.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Gavin Off, a data reporter for The Charlotte Observer, about the story.

Stasio also talks to reporter Ames Alexander about corrupt probation officers in the state. Records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show that more than 30 North Carolina probation employees have been dismissed for inappropriate activities since 2016. Alexander shares one recent example from his investigative reporting for The Charlotte Observer.

