Ames Alexander

Though COVID-19 struck North Carolina’s suburban and urban communities earliest, the virus has begun to sweep through the state’s rural communities at an…
In 2017, the homicide rate in Charlotte peaked to its highest number in close to two decades. That statistic and trends so far this year prompted an…
North Carolina is changing its job screening process for correctional officers. Now, only a fraction of applicants will have face-to-face psychological…
A record number of inmates killed themselves in North Carolina last year. Twelve inmates committed suicide in 2018, compared to six in 2017 and seven the…
Most state prison employees charged with crimes while on duty get off with little punishment, according to a new review from the North Carolina Department…
Staffing and safety issues inside North Carolina prisons are at a perilous point. In 2017, five corrections officers were killed in violent incidents at…