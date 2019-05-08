Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Biomass Fuel Not The Carbon Neutral Choice Promised

An Enviva wood pellet plant in Northampton, N.C.
Courtesy of Enviva
/

Burning wood pellets as a form of energy has been a growing trend since 2009 when the European Union deemed it carbon neutral and began to subsidize the conversion to this “greener” form of energy.

But scientists are increasingly warning that cutting down forests for wood pellet production is a net loss for the environment. Journalist Carson Vaughan looked into Enviva, one of the leaders in the biomass industry who operates three of its seven mills in rural North Carolina. His reporting outlines the environmental impact of deforestation, the health effects on the poverty-stricken towns that house the mills, and the growing backlash to the use of wood pellets. Host Frank Stasio talks with Vaughan about his article “The Loophole: How American forests fuel the EU’s appetite for ‘green’ energy” featured in the Food and Environment Reporting Network. Vaughan’s latest book is “Zoo Nebraska: The Dismantling of an American Dream”(Little A/2019).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBiomass EnergyWood PelletsEnvivafossil fuelsSampson CountyEnvironmental ConservationEnvironmental JusticeDeforestation
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories