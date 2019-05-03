Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Teachers, Governor Disappointed Over Proposed Budget, And The Latest On Two NC Special Elections

Republicans in the House are moving forward with their version of the state budget. Teachers and supporters who took to the streets in protest over funding were disappointed that the proposal did not meet their demands. Gov. Roy Cooper was also left wanting; now questions have arisen over whether he would veto a budget that does not provide for Medicaid expansion. 

And the special election in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District attracted more than a dozen Republican candidates. The top two vote-getters in the crowded Republican primary held earlier this week will battle it out in an upcoming July runoff. Drs. Greg Murphy and Joan Perry will compete to face Democratic nominee Allen Thomas.

Meanwhile a special election primary for the 9th Congressional District is scheduled for May 14, with an accused “Democratic plant” in the mix.

Host Frank Stasio debriefs the events of the week with WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii. 

 

