The State of Things

Next Steps For Contested 9th District

Updated at 4:40 p.m

There will be a new election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District. The unanimous decision from the North Carolina State Board of Elections comes after four days of dramatic hearings into suspected election fraud.

In question was whether or not suspected ballot tampering tainted the outcome in which Republican Mark Harris appeared to have beaten Democrat Dan McCready by just more than 900 votes. Harris took the stand earlier today, and this afternoon he called for a new election. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Captiol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

Published at 12 p.m.:

The State Board of Elections is on day four of its hearings into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. In question is whether or not ballot tampering tainted the outcome in which Republican Mark Harris beat Democrat Dan McCready by just more than 900 votes. 

Harris’s son John testified yesterday that he warned his father about the suspicious techniques used by McCrae Dowless, the Bladen County political operative hired by Harris to run an absentee ballot campaign. Thursday morning’s testimony was dominated by concerns that Harris’ legal team mishandled subpoenas and withheld documents.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, about the latest live from Raleigh.

