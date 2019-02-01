Bringing The World Home To You

Meet The 1 Million North Carolinians Living Without Health Insurance

1 of 2
A look at the uninsured rate by state as of 2017, from the North Carolina Justice Center report, 'Profiling North Carolina's Uninsured: How Expanding Medicaid Can Make A Difference.'
North Carolina Justice Center
2 of 2
Uninsured North Carolinians by household poverty, from the the North Carolina Justice Center report, 'Profiling North Carolina's Uninsured: How Expanding Medicaid Can Make A Difference.'
North Carolina Justice Center

North Carolina is home to one of the largest uninsured populations in the country. The latest Census data indicates that of the more than one million people in North Carolina living without health insurance, many are employed workers. 

These individuals do not receive coverage through their workplace for a variety of reasons, from being small businesses workers or entrepreneurs to working part-time or in seasonal and temporary positions. The uninsured population also includes large numbers of adults with disabilities, veterans and their family members, and people with substance and behavioral health disorders.

New analysis from the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center argues that Medicaid expansion would drastically reduce the number of uninsured North Carolinians and bring significant health and economic benefits to the state. North Carolina is among 14 states who have not expanded Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act made it possible in 2012, and this has created a substantial coverage gap. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but earn too little to get financial assistance through the private market. Earlier this week Democratic state lawmakers introduced new Medicaid expansion legislation, but bipartisan support remains uncertain. Host Frank Stasio talks with Brendan Riley, a health policy analyst with the North Carolina Justice Center, about his new analysis: “Profiling North Carolina’s Uninsured: How Expanding Medicaid Can Make a Difference.”
 

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
