North Carolina Justice Center

North Carolina is home to one of the largest uninsured populations in the country. The latest Census data indicates that of the more than one million…
Millennials have a reputation for being overeducated and undermotivated when it comes to working and saving money. But a forthcoming report from the…
An estimated 20 percent of North Carolinians earn less than a "living wage."Advocates refer to that term as the household income needed to cover housing,…
North Carolina lawmakers, business leaders and economists are touting a positive economic outlook for 2014.Governor Pat McCrory gives a lot of credit for…
Last summer, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rolled out a plan to allow undocumented young people who meet certain requirements to receive a…
The North Carolina General Assembly is set to vote on a budget this week, one that has defenders of public education up in arms. The proposed budget ends…